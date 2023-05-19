Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $6

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: DSEY] loss -0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $8.28 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:59 AM that Diversey Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Reported sales +5.5% compared to prior year; +12.6% adjusted for constant currency.

Loss before taxes of $44.3 million for the first quarter, representing loss before taxes margin of (6.4)%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. represents 323.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.68 billion with the latest information. DSEY stock price has been found in the range of $8.28 to $8.315.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, DSEY reached a trading volume of 1835834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSEY shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSEY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DSEY shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversey Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for DSEY stock

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, DSEY shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. go to 16.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]