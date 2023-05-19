Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain 17.21% so far this year. What now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.29%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM that Darden Restaurants and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Provide Updated Call Information for Thursday, May 4, 2023 Conference Call.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (“Darden”) (NYSE:DRI) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (“Ruth’s”) (Nasdaq:RUTH) announced earlier today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Darden will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ruth’s for $21.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $715 million. As previously announced, the companies will host a conference call to discuss the transaction on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call information provided in the earlier press release was incorrect; this press release is issued to provide updated call information.

To listen to the call live, please go to https://evercall.co/oacc/71522 at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Prior to the call, a slide presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Darden’s website at: www.darden.com. For those who cannot access the Internet, please dial 1-800-528-1066 and provide the conference passcode 71522. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Darden’s website at: www.darden.com shortly after the call.

Over the last 12 months, DRI stock rose by 25.68%. The one-year Darden Restaurants Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.26. The average equity rating for DRI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.40 billion, with 121.40 million shares outstanding and 119.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, DRI stock reached a trading volume of 2004821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $164.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $134 to $160, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on DRI stock. On November 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DRI shares from 134 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 49.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

DRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.33, while it was recorded at 154.89 for the last single week of trading, and 141.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Darden Restaurants Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.06 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 267.40. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of $5,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 137.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

DRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 9.60%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] Insider Position Details