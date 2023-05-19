Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Deere & Company [DE] – find out why.

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.61%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Deere to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

– Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) will hold its second quarter 2023 earnings call on Friday, 19 May, beginning at 9:00 a.m. central time. During the call, the company’s financial and operating performance will be discussed with analysts, investors and other members of the financial community.

The earnings call can be accessed at www.JohnDeere.com/earnings. The recorded call will be available on the Deere website for a period of time afterward. The Deere earnings release, other financial information and earnings call presentation can be accessed at the link above.

Over the last 12 months, DE stock dropped by -3.58%. The one-year Deere & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.9. The average equity rating for DE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.44 billion, with 297.60 million shares outstanding and 295.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, DE stock reached a trading volume of 2019840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $468.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 8.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.97.

DE Stock Performance Analysis:

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 386.91, while it was recorded at 369.09 for the last single week of trading, and 394.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deere & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +29.22. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.63. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $86,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.

DE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 13.70%.

Deere & Company [DE] Insider Position Details