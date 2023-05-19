DA Davidson slashes price target on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] – find out why.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.37 at the close of the session, up 1.16%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; Company Further Extends Exchange Offer with Respect to its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes Due 2024.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) today announced it received a notice (the “Listing Standard Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that as of May 4, 2023 it was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Additionally, the Company has further extended its previously announced public exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) with respect to the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (144A CUSIP: 253651AA1; REG S CUSIP: U25316AA5; Registered CUSIP: 253651AC7) (the “2024 Senior Notes”).

Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSEThe Listing Standard Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Common Shares on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with the NYSE’s other continued listing requirements.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is now -74.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3819 and lowest of $0.342 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.27, which means current price is +14.28% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 1822022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -54.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.82 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9788, while it was recorded at 0.3453 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2114 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.80.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.60. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$27,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]