DA Davidson slashes price target on Asana Inc. [ASAN] – find out why.

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.92%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Asana Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for the Sixth Year in a Row.

Recognized for building an exceptional culture that fosters employee wellbeing, strong values and collaboration.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

For the sixth year in a row, Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2023. This year, the award recognizes Asana for creating an exceptional workplace and company culture that prioritizes employee wellbeing, strong values and collaboration.

Over the last 12 months, ASAN stock dropped by -8.56%. The one-year Asana Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.4. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.40 billion, with 214.35 million shares outstanding and 79.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, ASAN stock reached a trading volume of 2143092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $22.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.92. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.87, while it was recorded at 18.66 for the last single week of trading, and 18.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details