DA Davidson lifts AEye Inc. [LIDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AEye Inc. [NASDAQ: LIDR] price plunged by -5.26 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AEye Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high performance lidar solutions, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 1806335 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. AEye Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1896 and dropped to a low of $0.17 until finishing in the latest session at $0.17.

The one-year LIDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.0. The average equity rating for LIDR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AEye Inc. [LIDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for AEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on LIDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

LIDR Stock Performance Analysis:

AEye Inc. [LIDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.96. With this latest performance, LIDR shares dropped by -28.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.08 for AEye Inc. [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2759, while it was recorded at 0.1884 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8527 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AEye Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AEye Inc. [LIDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2709.30 and a Gross Margin at -139.43. AEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2706.72.

Return on Total Capital for LIDR is now -68.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.51. Additionally, LIDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] managed to generate an average of -$616,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

AEye Inc. [LIDR] Insider Position Details