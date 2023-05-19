Credit Suisse slashes price target on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] – find out why.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] closed the trading session at $17.00 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.86, while the highest price level was $17.43. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Cinemark Launches Online Merchandise Shop in Latest Example of Customer-Centric Enhancements.

Fans across the U.S. can purchase specialty Cinemark and movie merchandise from The Cinemark Shop.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Cinemark continues its evolution with strategic amenity expansion and its phased rebrand rollout just in time for this summer’s blockbusters.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.30 percent and weekly performance of 3.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, CNK reached to a volume of 1903848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $18.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CNK stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 23 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 16.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Insider Ownership positions