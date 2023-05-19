Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Revenue clocked in at $234.39 billion, up 9.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] jumped around 3.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $498.10 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results.

For the thirty-five weeks ended April 30, 2023, the Company reported net sales of $155.62 billion, an increase of 5.6 percent from $147.33 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation stock is now 9.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COST Stock saw the intraday high of $498.60 and lowest of $494.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 564.75, which means current price is +11.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 2286461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $548.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $510, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on COST stock. On December 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COST shares from 550 to 520.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 7.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 56.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has COST stock performed recently?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 494.01, while it was recorded at 499.07 for the last single week of trading, and 497.89 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.57.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 25.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.20. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $19,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 112.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.68.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 9.12%.

Insider trade positions for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]