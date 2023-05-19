CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] fell -43.75% so far this year. What now?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.64 during the day while it closed the day at $1.35. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM that CNS Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Enrollment in ongoing potentially pivotal study evaluating Berubicin for the treatment of GBM continues to rapidly progress toward planned interim analysis, expected in the third quarter of 2023.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a clinical update of its anti-cancer drug candidate currently in development for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain and CNS cancer.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -6.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNSP stock has declined by -22.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.33% and lost -43.75% year-on date.

The market cap for CNSP stock reached $5.87 million, with 1.48 million shares outstanding and 1.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, CNSP reached a trading volume of 2174473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

CNSP stock trade performance evaluation

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, CNSP shares dropped by -23.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3768, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7464 for the last 200 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.06.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]: Insider Ownership positions