ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] Revenue clocked in at $25.20 million, up 59.87% YTD: What’s Next?

ClearOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.30%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 10:21 PM that ClearOne, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, reported financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

“During the first quarter, we maintained our focus on developing unique products that meet our partner and end user needs, supported by a leaner, improved cost structure,” said Derek Graham, CEO of ClearOne. “We have continued to support a growing backlog for our core audio conferencing products, as well as roll out the new CHAT® 150 BT group speakerphone, and UNITE 260 Pro camera products we introduced in January. Though our first quarter revenues remained pressured by the ongoing transition of our outsourced manufacturing from China to Singapore, we expect our revenue performance to improve in the second half of this year. We will continue working to increase our market share and deliver long-term value to our investors in the year ahead.

Over the last 12 months, CLRO stock rose by 322.65%.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.26 million, with 23.95 million shares outstanding and 11.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CLRO stock reached a trading volume of 2300487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for ClearOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as BUY – Long-Term, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearOne Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CLRO Stock Performance Analysis:

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.30. With this latest performance, CLRO shares gained by 82.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 318.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.95 for ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ClearOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.65 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. ClearOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +81.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.42.

ClearOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

CLRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearOne Inc. go to 13.00%.

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] Insider Position Details