Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] Stock trading around $82.23 per share: What’s Next?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] gained 5.07% on the last trading session, reaching $82.23 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today reported 2023 first quarter financial and operating results.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation represents 134.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.66 billion with the latest information. CHK stock price has been found in the range of $77.56 to $82.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, CHK reached a trading volume of 2335808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $107.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CHK stock. On March 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHK shares from 117 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for CHK stock

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.72, while it was recorded at 80.45 for the last single week of trading, and 90.46 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.65 and a Gross Margin at +45.00. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.95.

Return on Total Capital for CHK is now 60.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.84. Additionally, CHK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] managed to generate an average of $4,113,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to -13.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]