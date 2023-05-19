BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] moved down -0.59: Why It’s Important

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] loss -0.59% or -0.42 points to close at $70.93 with a heavy trading volume of 2225356 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:45 AM that BJ’s Wholesale Club Board of Directors Appoints Bob Eddy as Chairman.

Mr. Eddy to succeed Chris Baldwin who will remain on the board.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) (“BJ’s”), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced that its board of directors has appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Eddy as chairman of the board, effective June 15, 2023. Mr. Eddy will succeed Chris Baldwin, who will remain on the company’s board as a director.

It opened the trading session at $71.58, the shares rose to $71.72 and dropped to $70.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BJ points out that the company has recorded -9.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, BJ reached to a volume of 2225356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $75, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on BJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 24.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for BJ stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, BJ shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.90, while it was recorded at 70.99 for the last single week of trading, and 73.11 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +17.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 297.69. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 242.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $15,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.21.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]