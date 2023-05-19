Barclays lifts Regency Centers Corporation [REG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ: REG] closed the trading session at $58.24 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.19, while the highest price level was $58.75. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Regency Centers to Acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in All-Stock Transaction.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Urstadt Biddle’s Class A Common (UBA) and Common (UBP) stockholders will receive 0.347 of a newly-issued REG share for each UBA or UBP share they own, representing a total consideration of approximately $20.40 per share based on Regency’s closing share price on May 17, 2023. Upon closing, Regency and Urstadt Biddle shareholders will own approximately 93% and 7% of the combined company, respectively. The respective Boards of Directors of both Regency and Urstadt Biddle have each approved the transaction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.82 percent and weekly performance of -0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 808.53K shares, REG reached to a volume of 2070912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regency Centers Corporation [REG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REG shares is $69.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Regency Centers Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Regency Centers Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $72, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on REG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regency Centers Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for REG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for REG in the course of the last twelve months was 46.76.

REG stock trade performance evaluation

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, REG shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.48, while it was recorded at 58.34 for the last single week of trading, and 61.53 for the last 200 days.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regency Centers Corporation [REG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.50 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Regency Centers Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.07.

Return on Total Capital for REG is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.44. Additionally, REG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] managed to generate an average of $1,085,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regency Centers Corporation [REG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regency Centers Corporation go to -0.69%.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG]: Insider Ownership positions