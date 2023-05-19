Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] Revenue clocked in at $3.36 billion, up 15.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] gained 2.80% or 4.04 points to close at $148.08 with a heavy trading volume of 1794482 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Atlassian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $915 million, up 24% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $143.95, the shares rose to $148.93 and dropped to $143.875, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEAM points out that the company has recorded 4.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, TEAM reached to a volume of 1794482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $186.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TEAM stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TEAM shares from 283 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 7.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 65.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 46.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TEAM stock

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.14. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.41, while it was recorded at 142.34 for the last single week of trading, and 177.09 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now -7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.68. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$69,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 23.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]