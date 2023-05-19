Argus slashes price target on M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] – find out why.

M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE: MTB] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $2.57. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM that M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend.

M&T Bank Corporation (“M&T”) (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

About M&TM&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

A sum of 2266371 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. M&T Bank Corporation shares reached a high of $122.96 and dropped to a low of $118.39 until finishing in the latest session at $122.55.

The one-year MTB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.53. The average equity rating for MTB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTB shares is $152.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for M&T Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2023, representing the official price target for M&T Bank Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $178 to $155, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M&T Bank Corporation is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 151.22.

MTB Stock Performance Analysis:

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.21. With this latest performance, MTB shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.36, while it was recorded at 116.36 for the last single week of trading, and 155.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into M&T Bank Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.96. M&T Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Total Capital for MTB is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.50. Additionally, MTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] managed to generate an average of $87,165 per employee.

MTB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M&T Bank Corporation go to 13.03%.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] Insider Position Details