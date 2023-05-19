Argus lifts Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] loss -0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $95.36 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM that CON EDISON CEO TIM CAWLEY TELLS SHAREHOLDERS FUTURE IS BRIGHT AS COMPANY LEADS ON CLEAN ENERGY.

Company Seeks to Deliver 100 Percent Clean Energy, Supports Electrification of Buildings and Transportation, Offers Robust Energy Efficiency Programs.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Con Edison Chairman and CEO Tim Cawley spoke optimistically about the company’s future as a leader of the region’s transition to clean energy.

Consolidated Edison Inc. represents 354.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.86 billion with the latest information. ED stock price has been found in the range of $94.81 to $95.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 1769732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $91.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $76 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $98, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 11.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ED stock

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.88, while it was recorded at 97.15 for the last single week of trading, and 94.44 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +36.05. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.03. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $115,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 6.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]