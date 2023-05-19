Aptiv PLC [APTV] Revenue clocked in at $18.13 billion, up 1.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] traded at a high on 05/18/23, posting a 1.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $94.83. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Aptiv Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Strong Bookings and Record Revenue.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported first quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.54 per diluted share. Excluding special items, first quarter earnings totaled $0.91 per diluted share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2278486 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aptiv PLC stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for APTV stock reached $26.10 billion, with 271.01 million shares outstanding and 269.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 2278486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aptiv PLC [APTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $125.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $120, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on APTV stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for APTV shares from 120 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 44.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has APTV stock performed recently?

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -11.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.95, while it was recorded at 93.04 for the last single week of trading, and 101.00 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +20.58. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for APTV is now 9.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.02. Additionally, APTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] managed to generate an average of $3,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Aptiv PLC [APTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 32.70%.

Insider trade positions for Aptiv PLC [APTV]