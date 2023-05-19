Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] is -96.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.345 during the day while it closed the day at $0.32. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Allarity Therapeutics Accelerates Trial Enrollment To Bring FDA-Approved Breast Cancer Treatment To European Market – Interim Results Could Be Released In Second Half Of 2023.

Recently, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) announced plans to speed up its Phase 2 clinical trial for IXEMPRA®, the clinical-stage pharma company’s metastatic breast cancer treatment. Already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients in the United States, the company is sponsoring this current trial as part of its work to get IXEMPRA® and IXEMPRA-DRP® the companion diagnostic approved as a treatment in Europe. With the accelerated recruitment of patients, Allarity aims to release interim data from the trial in the second half of 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Originally developed by Bristol Myers Squibb, IXEMPRA is a small molecule targeted inhibitor of microtubules, the structures that help form the cancer cell’s cytoskeleton and regulate cell growth. IXEMPRA® attaches to these microtubules to block the process of dividing and multiplying, ultimately causing the cancer cell to die. As such, it’s meant to both kill existing cancer cells and slow the growth of new ones.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -25.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLR stock has declined by -95.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -98.20% and lost -96.93% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLR stock reached $5.44 million, with 15.53 million shares outstanding and 0.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, ALLR reached a trading volume of 1968992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ALLR stock trade performance evaluation

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.76. With this latest performance, ALLR shares dropped by -51.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.35 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7368, while it was recorded at 0.3559 for the last single week of trading, and 17.0610 for the last 200 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLR is now -132.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.62. Additionally, ALLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] managed to generate an average of -$1,784,222 per employee.Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: Insider Ownership positions