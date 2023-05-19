Albemarle Corporation [ALB] Stock trading around $210.14 per share: What’s Next?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] jumped around 2.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $210.14 at the close of the session, up 1.03%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at TD Cowen Sustainability Week.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that Scott Tozier, chief financial officer, and Meredith Bandy, vice president of investor relations and sustainability, will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Tuesday, June 6.

The fireside chat is scheduled from 1:10 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. EDT. The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle’s website at http://investors.albemarle.com. A webcast replay will be posted to the company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 30 days.

Albemarle Corporation stock is now -3.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALB Stock saw the intraday high of $212.68 and lowest of $208.285 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 334.55, which means current price is +22.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 2020865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $258.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $222 to $288. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 8.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 31.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ALB stock performed recently?

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.79, while it was recorded at 204.67 for the last single week of trading, and 250.05 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 47.94%.

Insider trade positions for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]