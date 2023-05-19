Accenture plc [ACN] Revenue clocked in at $63.14 billion, up 7.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $2.85. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM that Accenture Invests in SpiderOak to Elevate Satellite Communications Security in Space.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in SpiderOak, a leader in zero-trust cybersecurity and resiliency solutions for next generation space systems.

A sum of 1869669 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. Accenture plc shares reached a high of $287.92 and dropped to a low of $284.26 until finishing in the latest session at $287.48.

The one-year ACN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.74. The average equity rating for ACN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $311.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $268, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on ACN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 5.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 272.53, while it was recorded at 281.20 for the last single week of trading, and 278.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.04. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ACN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 9.00%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Insider Position Details