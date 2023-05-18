W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Revenue clocked in at $861.70 million, down -27.60% YTD: What’s Next?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 2.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.04. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM that W&T Offshore Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2023. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt, which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures below in the accompanying tables under “Non-GAAP Information.”.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Key highlights for the first quarter of 2023 and through the date of this press release include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3244493 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of W&T Offshore Inc. stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $588.83 million, with 146.42 million shares outstanding and 93.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 3244493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $9.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $5.10 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has WTI stock performed recently?

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.30 and a Gross Margin at +57.31. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.10.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 75.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 79.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9,242.76. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,594.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $633,285 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $277 million, or 53.90% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,812,029, which is approximately -21.974% of the company’s market cap and around 33.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,063,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.54 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.95 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -3.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 7,930,201 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 15,607,227 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 45,045,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,583,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,366,599 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,004,717 shares during the same period.