Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] Revenue clocked in at $1.39 billion, up 7.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: WIX] price surged by 1.33 percent to reach at $1.08. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Wix Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Strong profitable start to the year with total revenue of $374.1 million in the first quarter exceeding expectations, up 10% y/y, marked by acceleration in Creative Subscriptions revenue growth, up 9% y/y and continued strong growth in Business Solutions revenue, up 11% y/y.

Intensified focus on driving efficiencies and discipline across operating cost structure resulted in stronger than expected FCF1 generation and FCF margin of 12%.

A sum of 3375154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 818.30K shares. Wix.com Ltd. shares reached a high of $86.95 and dropped to a low of $78.1301 until finishing in the latest session at $82.53.

The one-year WIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.51. The average equity rating for WIX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIX shares is $106.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wix.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Wix.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $120, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on WIX stock. On February 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WIX shares from 80 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wix.com Ltd. is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45.

WIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, WIX shares dropped by -10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.26, while it was recorded at 79.20 for the last single week of trading, and 81.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wix.com Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.56 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. Wix.com Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.62.

Return on Total Capital for WIX is now -27.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.23. Additionally, WIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Wix.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wix.com Ltd. go to -0.80%.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,961 million, or 91.70% of WIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,023,952, which is approximately -0.281% of the company’s market cap and around 3.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,800,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.63 million in WIX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $202.36 million in WIX stock with ownership of nearly 2.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wix.com Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:WIX] by around 4,758,772 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 5,401,999 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 37,837,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,997,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,235,032 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,073,744 shares during the same period.