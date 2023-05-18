why Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.16

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] gained 41.09% or 0.53 points to close at $1.82 with a heavy trading volume of 14720448 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Rigel Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

First quarter 2023 Total Revenue of $26.1 million which includes TAVALISSE® net product sales of $22.3 million and REZLIDHIA® net product sales of $1.5 million.

Global expansion of TAVALISSE in ITP with Japanese launch by partner Kissei.

It opened the trading session at $1.30, the shares rose to $1.88 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIGL points out that the company has recorded 136.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -184.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, RIGL reached to a volume of 14720448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $4.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on RIGL stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RIGL shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for RIGL stock

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.94. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 49.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.54 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3123, while it was recorded at 1.3720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2773 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.10 and a Gross Margin at +98.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.71.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -122.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -699.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.84. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$377,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

There are presently around $205 million, or 77.60% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 17,024,000, which is approximately 0.401% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,122,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.7 million in RIGL stocks shares; and SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $23.3 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 21,131,851 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 17,917,104 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 73,408,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,457,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,866,503 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,703,115 shares during the same period.