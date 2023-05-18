why ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.61

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] gained 10.96% on the last trading session, reaching $7.19 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ProPetro Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced approval by the Board of Directors of a $100 million share repurchase program.

“We are pleased to announce the approval of a share repurchase program by our Board,” stated Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer. “This program aligns with our strategy to create value for our shareholders. Our strong first quarter earnings and three consecutive quarters of positive net income demonstrate significant financial improvements resulting from the execution of our strategy. We remain confident in the Company’s current and future financial and operational performance, and we believe that our stock presents a unique investment opportunity due to the substantial discrepancy between our equity value and our strong financial performance. We plan to opportunistically execute the share repurchase program, taking into consideration market conditions, our business outlook, capital position, and liquidity, all while maintaining our robust balance sheet. Furthermore, as part of our strategy, we will continue to explore additional methods of strategic capital allocation beyond the announced share repurchase program.”.

ProPetro Holding Corp. represents 114.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $828.50 million with the latest information. PUMP stock price has been found in the range of $6.85 to $7.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, PUMP reached a trading volume of 3135329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $12.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on PUMP stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PUMP shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for PUMP stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, PUMP shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.29, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.14 for the last 200 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.16.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now 17.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.48. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] managed to generate an average of $1,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

There are presently around $659 million, or 81.10% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,096,539, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,411,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.24 million in PUMP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $48.54 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly 25.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 9,994,144 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 6,244,955 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 75,430,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,669,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,337,244 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 682,105 shares during the same period.