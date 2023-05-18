why Immutep Limited [IMMP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.15

Immutep Limited [NASDAQ: IMMP] price surged by 64.78 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Immutep’s Efti in Combination with Pembrolizumab Achieves Excellent Initial Overall Survival Benefit in 1st Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Immuno-oncology combination of eftilagimod alpha (efti) and the leading anti-PD-1 therapy generates meaningful long-term survival in non-small cell lung cancer patients in Phase II TACTI-002 trial.

A sum of 78218857 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 94.86K shares. Immutep Limited shares reached a high of $3.90 and dropped to a low of $1.77 until finishing in the latest session at $2.62.

The one-year IMMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.85. The average equity rating for IMMP stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Immutep Limited [IMMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMP shares is $8.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Immutep Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Immutep Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on IMMP stock. On February 15, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for IMMP shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01.

IMMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Immutep Limited [IMMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.95. With this latest performance, IMMP shares gained by 66.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.68 for Immutep Limited [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6800, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immutep Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immutep Limited [IMMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -22528.35 and a Gross Margin at -1111.18. Immutep Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18906.51.

Return on Total Capital for IMMP is now -44.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immutep Limited [IMMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.84. Additionally, IMMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Immutep Limited [IMMP] Insider Position Details

Positions in Immutep Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Immutep Limited [NASDAQ:IMMP] by around 210,961 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,392,114 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,360,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,963,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,949 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,047,936 shares during the same period.