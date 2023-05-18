why Hess Midstream LP [HESM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.33

Hess Midstream LP [NYSE: HESM] price plunged by -5.26 percent to reach at -$1.53. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM that Hess Midstream LP Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Shares.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“HESM”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 11,100,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $27.00 per Class A share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,665,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the sale of Class A shares by the Selling Shareholders are expected to be approximately $300 million. HESM will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on May 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 4949632 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 403.50K shares. Hess Midstream LP shares reached a high of $27.94 and dropped to a low of $27.11 until finishing in the latest session at $27.55.

The one-year HESM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.75. The average equity rating for HESM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hess Midstream LP [HESM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HESM shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HESM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hess Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Hess Midstream LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on HESM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Midstream LP is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HESM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HESM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HESM Stock Performance Analysis:

Hess Midstream LP [HESM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, HESM shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HESM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Hess Midstream LP [HESM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.35, while it was recorded at 28.65 for the last single week of trading, and 28.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hess Midstream LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Midstream LP [HESM] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.05 and a Gross Margin at +63.86. Hess Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.58.

Return on Total Capital for HESM is now 23.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Midstream LP [HESM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,177.32. Additionally, HESM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,176.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Midstream LP [HESM] managed to generate an average of $421,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Hess Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HESM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HESM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Midstream LP go to 11.14%.

Hess Midstream LP [HESM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,041 million, or 89.50% of HESM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HESM stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,514,255, which is approximately 0.589% of the company’s market cap and around 2.62% of the total institutional ownership; ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,567,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.28 million in HESM stocks shares; and CI INVESTMENTS INC., currently with $77.16 million in HESM stock with ownership of nearly -1.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Midstream LP [NYSE:HESM] by around 2,884,716 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 2,994,970 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 31,910,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,790,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HESM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 554,271 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 584,729 shares during the same period.