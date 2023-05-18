why Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] loss -12.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.10 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

$29.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023; $15 million registered direct offering in May 2023 extends runway through May 2024.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Halo-Lido Phase 2b trial completed with topline results anticipated by end of calendar Q2 2023.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 146.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $163.59 million with the latest information. CTXR stock price has been found in the range of $1.05 to $1.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 5670995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.00. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2814, while it was recorded at 1.2720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1836 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,936 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $16 million, or 11.10% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,054,328, which is approximately 0.67% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,339,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 million in CTXR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.47 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 906,431 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 826,344 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,562,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,295,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 364,651 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 168,057 shares during the same period.