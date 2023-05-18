Wells Fargo lifts Doximity Inc. [DOCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] price plunged by -5.67 percent to reach at -$1.92. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Doximity Announces New Integration with MEDITECH.

Integration of Doximity Dialer with MEDITECH Expanse Now provides one-touch dialing for telehealth video and voice calls.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced an integration with MEDITECH, one of the most widely used electronic health record (EHR) systems in the United States. The integration enables medical professionals to launch a Doximity Dialer voice or video telehealth visit directly from MEDITECH’s physician-facing native app, Expanse Now.

A sum of 4836892 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. Doximity Inc. shares reached a high of $32.91 and dropped to a low of $30.702 until finishing in the latest session at $31.95.

The one-year DOCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.27. The average equity rating for DOCS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Doximity Inc. [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $37.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $32 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on DOCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.50.

DOCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, DOCS shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.27, while it was recorded at 33.24 for the last single week of trading, and 32.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Doximity Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.05 and a Gross Margin at +88.42. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.79.

Return on Total Capital for DOCS is now 22.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Doximity Inc. [DOCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, DOCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Doximity Inc. [DOCS] managed to generate an average of $150,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

DOCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 4.00%.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,288 million, or 96.80% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 15,801,022, which is approximately 2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,254,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.64 million in DOCS stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $216.44 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly 16.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doximity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 13,821,862 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 14,409,345 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 74,684,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,916,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,501,894 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,076,411 shares during the same period.