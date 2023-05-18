Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $68.99 during the day while it closed the day at $68.43. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Comcast Business, Fortinet, and Exclusive Networks Expand Masergy Guardian Portfolio™ with New Managed SD-WAN Services Sales Route.

Offering enables resellers to grow their businesses with trusted, secure SD-WAN solutions and white-glove service delivery.

Comcast Business, Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), and Exclusive Networks today announced the companies have teamed up to deliver a new distribution sales route and managed SD-WAN services for value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The collaboration expands the Masergy Guardian Portfolio™, adding additional sales routes and helping resellers offer fully managed SD-WAN and security management services in more markets.

Fortinet Inc. stock has also gained 2.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTNT stock has inclined by 8.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.25% and gained 39.97% year-on date.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $53.52 billion, with 783.20 million shares outstanding and 633.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 3466047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $73.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on FTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6843.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.55, while it was recorded at 68.11 for the last single week of trading, and 55.64 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 72.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $68,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 19.32%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,519 million, or 67.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,613,125, which is approximately 0.355% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,202,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.93 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly 6.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 40,454,084 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 44,576,843 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 434,026,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,057,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,986,691 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,828,110 shares during the same period.