Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] price surged by 2.11 percent to reach at $1.23. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Las Vegas Sands Announces a $100,000 Sands Cares Donation to Dress for Success Southern Nevada.

The partnership will provide funding for the nonprofit’s core services and transformation of its Career Center, along with consulting and volunteer support for renovation efforts.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced it will contribute $100,000 through Sands Cares to Dress for Success ® (DFS) Southern Nevada. The commitment will support the organization’s core program and its free workforce development services for women who are unemployed and underemployed, as well as fund renovation of its Career Center and computer lab.

A sum of 3474041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.53M shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares reached a high of $60.66 and dropped to a low of $58.915 until finishing in the latest session at $59.64.

The one-year LVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.79. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $69.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $66 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $69, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LVS stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LVS shares from 69 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.52, while it was recorded at 59.85 for the last single week of trading, and 48.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.94.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now -4.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.08. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 363.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,357 million, or 41.00% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,941,385, which is approximately -1.355% of the company’s market cap and around 56.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,246,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in LVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.48 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly -21.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 37,799,587 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 44,100,588 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 225,894,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,794,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,045,353 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 11,896,028 shares during the same period.