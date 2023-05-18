Wall Street Analyst Initiated Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQQ] loss -34.03% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:07 AM that Arqit Quantum Inc. Announces Financial and Operational Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023.

$2.6 million of revenue and other operating income for the six month period.

First cloud platform revenues generated through previously announced channel partnership.

Arqit Quantum Inc. represents 121.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $103.05 million with the latest information. ARQQ stock price has been found in the range of $0.70 to $0.9775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, ARQQ reached a trading volume of 6879365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQQ shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Arqit Quantum Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arqit Quantum Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for ARQQ stock

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.33. With this latest performance, ARQQ shares dropped by -40.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.41 for Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1399, while it was recorded at 0.9931 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9684 for the last 200 days.

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -712.78 and a Gross Margin at +82.09. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +902.32.

Return on Total Capital for ARQQ is now -195.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 253.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 291.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.97. Additionally, ARQQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] managed to generate an average of $448,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arqit Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]

There are presently around $11 million, or 3.30% of ARQQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARQQ stocks are: EVOLUTION EQUITY PARTNERS II SARL with ownership of 9,931,461, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 60.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,497,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 million in ARQQ stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $0.26 million in ARQQ stock with ownership of nearly 12.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQQ] by around 1,499,850 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,916,922 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,379,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,796,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARQQ stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,653 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,642,519 shares during the same period.