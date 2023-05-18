Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alight Inc. [ALIT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] gained 2.28% or 0.19 points to close at $8.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3451861 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alight Holds Investor Day and Introduces Mid-Term Targets.

– Company expects platform transformation to continue driving strong financial performance –.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today hosted an investor day at the New York Stock Exchange. During the event, Alight executives presented on the Company’s platform strategy and shared mid-term financial targets. Alight clients discussed how they work with the Company to care for the wellbeing of their employees to keep them financially secure and healthy.

It opened the trading session at $8.38, the shares rose to $8.525 and dropped to $8.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALIT points out that the company has recorded 5.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 3451861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ALIT is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alight Inc. [ALIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.60. Additionally, ALIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 11.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $4,070 million, or 94.90% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 52,477,062, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,631,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.06 million in ALIT stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $281.88 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 2.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 75,086,847 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 50,086,025 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 352,512,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,684,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,866,758 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,748,154 shares during the same period.