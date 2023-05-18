Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. What else is Wall St. saying

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.63%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM that PNC and PBS KIDS Team Up To Elevate Pre-K Lesson Plans.

The PNC Financial Services Group

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, PNC stock dropped by -23.20%. The one-year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.5. The average equity rating for PNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.07 billion, with 401.00 million shares outstanding and 396.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, PNC stock reached a trading volume of 4462712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $142.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $176.27, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on PNC stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PNC shares from 190 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 98.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07.

PNC Stock Performance Analysis:

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.74, while it was recorded at 113.76 for the last single week of trading, and 150.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.

PNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to 10.96%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,498 million, or 84.90% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,877,402, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,231,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -6.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 706 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 27,943,808 shares. Additionally, 673 investors decreased positions by around 35,217,045 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 259,674,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,835,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,338,908 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 2,010,125 shares during the same period.