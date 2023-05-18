Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] surged by $0.97 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $125.94 during the day while it closed the day at $125.02. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2023.

GAAP net revenue increased 52.6% to $5.35 billion.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock has also gained 0.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTWO stock has inclined by 7.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.17% and gained 20.06% year-on date.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $21.14 billion, with 168.00 million shares outstanding and 164.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 4074718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $133.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 189.42.

TTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.51, while it was recorded at 124.99 for the last single week of trading, and 114.82 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.57. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $53,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 30.73%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,476 million, or 92.50% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,464,005, which is approximately 1.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,311,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.43 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 13,956,520 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 22,532,195 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 119,297,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,786,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,843,339 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,170,501 shares during the same period.