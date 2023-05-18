Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Copart Inc. [CPRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.50%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Copart Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the three months ended April 30, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $1,021.8 million, $483.4 million, and $350.4 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $81.9 million, or 8.7%; an increase in gross profit of $47.2 million, or 10.8%; and an increase in net income of $71.8 million, or 25.8%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.72 compared to $0.58 last year, an increase of 24.1%.

Over the last 12 months, CPRT stock rose by 48.81%. The one-year Copart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.87. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.49 billion, with 476.38 million shares outstanding and 427.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CPRT stock reached a trading volume of 3081934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $81.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $122 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.40 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.55, while it was recorded at 81.44 for the last single week of trading, and 65.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.28 and a Gross Margin at +45.31. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.14.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 31.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.58. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $114,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

CPRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,319 million, or 82.60% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,430,179, which is approximately 0.889% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,505,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.78 billion in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly -1.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 20,408,229 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 22,057,209 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 339,474,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,939,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,601,493 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,181 shares during the same period.