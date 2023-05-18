Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.63%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Chegg Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

“As artificial intelligence technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we are embracing it aggressively and prioritizing our investments to meet this opportunity,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg, Inc. “We believe we are in the best position to take advantage of the advancements in AI for the benefit of students, because we can leverage our proprietary data, our 150,000+ experts, and our decade-plus years of experience as we launch CheggMate.”.

Over the last 12 months, CHGG stock dropped by -51.15%. The one-year Chegg Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.8. The average equity rating for CHGG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 123.71 million shares outstanding and 116.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, CHGG stock reached a trading volume of 3212969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $14.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $25, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on CHGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

CHGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -47.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.99 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.08, while it was recorded at 9.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chegg Inc. Fundamentals:

Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

CHGG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 20.00%.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,034 million, or 97.50% of CHGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 13,459,662, which is approximately -24.93% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,422,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.67 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $90.04 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly 9.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 20,929,806 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 24,789,456 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 67,322,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,041,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,831,977 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 9,252,848 shares during the same period.