Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] moved down -1.60: Why It’s Important

Veeco Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: VECO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.30%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Veeco Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $205 Million of 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes.

Veeco estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $198.9 million (or approximately $223.3 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full), after deducting fees and estimated expenses payable by Veeco. Veeco intends to use approximately $198.8 million of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cash portion of the Note Exchanges described below and the remainder for general corporate purposes. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Veeco intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of such additional notes for general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, VECO stock rose by 1.84%. The one-year Veeco Instruments Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.52. The average equity rating for VECO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 50.56 million shares outstanding and 50.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.85K shares, VECO stock reached a trading volume of 4669388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VECO shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VECO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Veeco Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Veeco Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $26, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on VECO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeco Instruments Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for VECO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

VECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, VECO shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.91 for Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.05, while it was recorded at 21.54 for the last single week of trading, and 19.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veeco Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.38 and a Gross Margin at +39.18. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.84.

Return on Total Capital for VECO is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.92. Additionally, VECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] managed to generate an average of $136,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Veeco Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,233 million, or 110.57% of VECO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VECO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,238,717, which is approximately -1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,878,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.03 million in VECO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $73.62 million in VECO stock with ownership of nearly 0.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeco Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Veeco Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ:VECO] by around 4,566,032 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 2,333,580 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 48,834,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,734,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VECO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,927 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 842,840 shares during the same period.