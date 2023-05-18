United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Is Currently 2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] gained 2.85% or 4.75 points to close at $171.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3882122 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM that UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable June 1, 2023, to shareowners of record on May 15, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $167.69, the shares rose to $171.765 and dropped to $166.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPS points out that the company has recorded -3.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 3882122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $190.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Melius raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. On November 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 197 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 75.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.96, while it was recorded at 169.11 for the last single week of trading, and 181.76 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +20.07. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.88. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $21,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 3.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,177 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 25,057,472 shares. Additionally, 925 investors decreased positions by around 23,765,079 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 468,796,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,619,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,672 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,376 shares during the same period.