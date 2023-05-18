UBS lifts Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] closed the trading session at $103.79 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.31, while the highest price level was $105.70.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.58 percent and weekly performance of 1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, ROST reached to a volume of 3344621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $119.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $105 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On October 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ROST shares from 90 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 57.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.34, while it was recorded at 103.63 for the last single week of trading, and 102.64 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.40. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 141.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 11.19%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,479 million, or 92.50% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 41,115,463, which is approximately -12.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,095,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.77 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly -7.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 20,774,264 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 24,564,176 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 257,953,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,292,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,759,394 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,167,592 shares during the same period.