Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] fell -9.11% so far this year. What now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE: MODG] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 3.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.95. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM that TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS TO ATTEND JEFFERIES VIRTUAL OUTDOOR SUMMIT.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the “Company”) announced today that it will be attending Jefferies’ Virtual Outdoor Summit on May 16, 2023. The Company’s participation will consist of a virtual fireside chat beginning at 10:00 am PT with Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Lynch, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, and one-on-one meetings.

For a copy of the Company’s latest presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3752499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at 5.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for MODG stock reached $3.39 billion, with 185.20 million shares outstanding and 152.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, MODG reached a trading volume of 3752499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $32.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has MODG stock performed recently?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.88 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.37, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 21.46 for the last 200 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]

There are presently around $2,718 million, or 80.80% of MODG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 21,175,226, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,249,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.67 million in MODG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $239.86 million in MODG stock with ownership of nearly 1.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE:MODG] by around 16,152,901 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 13,000,642 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 122,285,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,438,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MODG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,517,226 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,392,135 shares during the same period.