The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is 3.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] loss -0.26% or -0.06 points to close at $23.42 with a heavy trading volume of 3493479 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Wendy’s Partners with Pipedream to Pilot Industry-First Underground Delivery System for Mobile Orders.

Wendy’s is the first QSR to introduce Pipedream Instant Pickup, with the goal of delivering an even faster and more convenient experience for customers.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Wendy’s Company today announced a new partnership with Pipedream, a hyperlogistics company, to pilot its underground autonomous robot system with the goal of delivering digital food orders from the kitchen to designated parking spots in seconds, for faster and more convenient pick-up experiences. As the first quick service restaurant (QSR) to pilot this cutting-edge technology, the partnership marks another bold step for Wendy’s in driving industry innovation as it strives to serve digital-forward customers with greater ease, speed and accuracy.

It opened the trading session at $23.51, the shares rose to $23.695 and dropped to $23.355, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WEN points out that the company has recorded 14.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 3493479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $25.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 66.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for WEN stock

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.86, while it was recorded at 23.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,874 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,705,770, which is approximately -14.319% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,395,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.67 million in WEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $471.18 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 9.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 25,458,037 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 13,552,685 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 126,408,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,418,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,173,441 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,829,094 shares during the same period.