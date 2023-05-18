The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $56

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 2.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.66. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that BNY Mellon Investment Management Launches the BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF and BNY Mellon Innovators ETF.

The Two Actively Managed Thematic ETFs are Sub-Advised by Newton Investment Management.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BNY Mellon Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers with $1.9 trillion in assets under management1, today announced the launch of BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (ticker: BKWO) and BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (ticker: BKIV). Listed on Nasdaq, both ETFs are sub-advised by Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (Newton), a BNY Mellon investment firm and a leading equity and multi-asset manager.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4246289 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $32.51 billion, with 803.34 million shares outstanding and 787.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 4246289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 217.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.98.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.68, while it was recorded at 40.37 for the last single week of trading, and 44.61 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.84. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $49,768 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $26,713 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,583,632, which is approximately 3.513% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,986,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.43 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 46,643,095 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 68,448,741 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 541,891,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 656,983,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,822,186 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 32,459,083 shares during the same period.