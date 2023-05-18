The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] Revenue clocked in at $1.29 billion, up 21.95% YTD: What’s Next?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] closed the trading session at $24.78 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.2107, while the highest price level was $25.15. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that The AZEK Company Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (the “Company” or “AZEK”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim and StruXure™ pergolas, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of an aggregate of 14 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The shares have been offered by an entity affiliated with Ares Management Corporation and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (together, the “Selling Stockholders”).

The shares will be offered by the underwriter from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The Company is not selling any shares of its Class A common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders in the offering. The offering is expected to close on May 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.95 percent and weekly performance of -2.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, AZEK reached to a volume of 7120774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $29.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $28 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AZEK stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AZEK shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 28.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AZEK stock trade performance evaluation

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, AZEK shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.40, while it was recorded at 25.02 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.87. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] managed to generate an average of $34,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 9.50%.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,024 million, or 108.62% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,326,090, which is approximately -24.979% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 14,325,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.0 million in AZEK stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $288.62 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly 19.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 22,149,953 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 24,991,631 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 115,264,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,406,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,173,399 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,820,577 shares during the same period.