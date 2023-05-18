Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] Revenue clocked in at $94.20 million, down -1.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] loss -0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $1.55 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Terran Orbital Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

$28.2 million first quarter 2023 revenues, up 115% year over year.

Over $2.5 billion and with a record 360 satellites in backlog as of quarter end.

Terran Orbital Corporation represents 143.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $221.14 million with the latest information. LLAP stock price has been found in the range of $1.48 to $1.595.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 3425478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for LLAP stock

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.55. With this latest performance, LLAP shares dropped by -22.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7968, while it was recorded at 1.6720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3891 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]

There are presently around $104 million, or 41.30% of LLAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP with ownership of 13,206,007, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 12,744,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.75 million in LLAP stocks shares; and STONE POINT WEALTH LLC, currently with $10.39 million in LLAP stock with ownership of nearly -3.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE:LLAP] by around 10,537,745 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 15,615,791 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 40,758,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,912,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLAP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,176,775 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 7,357,390 shares during the same period.