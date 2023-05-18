TD Securities lifts First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.325 during the day while it closed the day at $6.28. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock has also loss -6.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AG stock has declined by -11.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.32% and lost -24.70% year-on date.

The market cap for AG stock reached $1.72 billion, with 274.49 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 3425885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $568 million, or 36.52% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,511,019, which is approximately 12.162% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 12,902,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.03 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.87 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 26,263,466 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 10,008,320 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 54,156,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,428,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,101,917 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,271,233 shares during the same period.