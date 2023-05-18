STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] is 22.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $43.63 during the day while it closed the day at $43.54. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program.

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from May 08, 2023 to May 12, 2023.

STMicroelectronics N.V. stock has also gained 1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STM stock has declined by -12.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.06% and gained 22.41% year-on date.

The market cap for STM stock reached $39.28 billion, with 945.30 million shares outstanding and 661.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 3217228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on STM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

STM stock trade performance evaluation

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, STM shares dropped by -13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.44, while it was recorded at 42.57 for the last single week of trading, and 40.70 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.10 and a Gross Margin at +48.14. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.55.

Return on Total Capital for STM is now 32.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.93. Additionally, STM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] managed to generate an average of $73,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,632 million, or 6.80% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 5,267,061, which is approximately 1773.632% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 3,885,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.16 million in STM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.87 million in STM stock with ownership of nearly 1.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM] by around 23,840,745 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 7,264,632 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 29,343,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,448,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STM stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,147,234 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,363,366 shares during the same period.