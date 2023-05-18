Stifel slashes price target on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] – find out why.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] gained 6.84% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HYCROFT ACQUIRES CLAIMS NEAR HISTORIC ROSEBUD MINE.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of claims near the historic past-producing high-grade gold and silver mine, Rosebud.

The patented mining claims known as Lucky Boy 1, Lucky Boy 2, and White Alps were acquired by the Company from Newmont USA Limited (“Newmont”) and are part of a 50% undivided interest with Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation represents 200.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $82.22 million with the latest information. HYMC stock price has been found in the range of $0.3652 to $0.399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 3197900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for HYMC stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -21.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4062, while it was recorded at 0.3748 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5956 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.97 and a Gross Margin at -62.50. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $13 million, or 28.20% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,178,485, which is approximately -3.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,566,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 million in HYMC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.1 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 2,556,988 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 19,492,014 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 10,569,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,618,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,439 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,725,170 shares during the same period.