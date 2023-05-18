Stifel lifts Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] closed the trading session at $174.02 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $170.30, while the highest price level was $174.55. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 on May 24, 2023.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 30, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.23 percent and weekly performance of 1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 4288306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $183.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 110.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.92, while it was recorded at 171.05 for the last single week of trading, and 155.13 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,830 million, or 68.40% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,063,902, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,082,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $2.67 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 505 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 19,214,830 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 16,983,217 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 175,442,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,640,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,078,917 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,263,827 shares during the same period.