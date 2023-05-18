Stephens slashes price target on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] – find out why.

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 5.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.20. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that F.N.B. Corporation Commits $1.1 Million to Hill District Federal Credit Union.

Support for Minority Depository Institution Builds on FNB’s Significant Investments in Underserved Communities.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), the holding company for First National Bank (FNB), announced a $1.1 million investment in the Hill District Federal Credit Union (HDFCU) that will empower the Minority Depository Institution’s (MDI) mission to deliver vital financial services and resources to a historically underserved community.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3397408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F.N.B. Corporation stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for FNB stock reached $4.06 billion, with 360.86 million shares outstanding and 347.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 3397408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $16 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.69.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $3,162 million, or 78.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 44,998,378, which is approximately 4.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,444,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $441.78 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $328.45 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly -0.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 16,009,000 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 10,631,499 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 255,653,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,293,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,860,381 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,639,633 shares during the same period.