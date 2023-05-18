Sientra Inc. [SIEN] Stock trading around $2.16 per share: What’s Next?

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] gained 33.33% or 0.54 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 4294209 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sientra Announces FDA-Clearance of Novel Portfinder™ Technology.

Continued Innovation Showcases Sientra’s Leadership in Reconstruction Surgeries.

It opened the trading session at $1.89, the shares rose to $2.25 and dropped to $1.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIEN points out that the company has recorded -25.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 98.97K shares, SIEN reached to a volume of 4294209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sientra Inc. [SIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sientra Inc. stock. On August 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SIEN shares from 16 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for SIEN stock

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.95. With this latest performance, SIEN shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5000, while it was recorded at 1.7400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5400 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc. [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.82 and a Gross Margin at +42.58. Sientra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -362.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.13.

Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 27.80% of SIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 1,673,589, which is approximately 899.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, holding 408,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in SIEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.62 million in SIEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sientra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN] by around 2,037,325 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,265,333 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,348,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,953,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 257,848 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 312,166 shares during the same period.